LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A unique art exhibit is on display at Sparrow Hospital, and the artists behind it are hospital caregivers who wanted to express their thoughts and feelings by putting together a variety of creative art pieces.

Organizers say in its second year, the goal of the exhibit is to communicate the complex emotions felt by Sparrow employees who continue to struggle in our post-pandemic world.

The exhibit features more than 50 pieces that include mixed-media art writing, paintings, fabric art, ceramics and one special collaborative piece full of feathers made by people throughout Sparrow.

The feathers were then turned into a wing display. Organizers say this was done to show the importance of bringing various communities together.

“We wanted to be able to have a way for caregivers here to express all the things that they have been feeling and we know that art is a wonderful way to process and reflect things. In the doing and the sharing of it, we can really move through a lot of emotion and find ways to connect with others,” said Amy Odom, an organizer at Sparrow.

This year’s art exhibit is entitled Hope and Healing.