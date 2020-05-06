Sparrow expands COVID-19 testing for public

A medical worker takes a swab at a drive-in coronavirus testing facility at the Chessington World of Adventures Resort in Chessington, England, Wednesday April 29, 2020. Coronavirus testing is now available for more people in England from Wednesday as the government relaxed rules on eligibility. (Aaron Chown/PA via AP)

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Sparrow Health System announced it is expanding access to testing for the general public, including essential employees in order to protect co-workers and customers.

Starting Wednesday, May 6, Sparrow expands testing to the general public, including but not limited to Medicare and Medicaid recipients, and essential workers. Drive-up nasal swab testing is available at two Sparrow locations:

Medicare and Medicaid patients do not require a physician’s order and can simply get the test at either of the two locations. Private insurers do require a physician’s order. Those interested need to call their provider, obtain the order, then get the test. A physician’s order is not required if payment is made via checks or credit/debit cards.

Sparrow also offers COVID-19 testing to employers who contract with Sparrow Occupational Health. Those workers may include employees returning to work at grocery stores, gas stations, pharmacies and newly reopened big box stores. Contact your employer to get tested. Employers wanting more information can contact Sparrow Occupational Health at 517.364.3900.