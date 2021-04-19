Sparrow expands its Monoclonal Antibody Therapy to treat COVID-19

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) Staring today, Sparrow Hospital will designate part of its St. Lawrence location to giving monoclonal antibody therapy to COVID-19 patients.

The purpose is to prevent hospitalization, restore, enhance and mimic the immune system’s attack on cells, helping fight COIVD-19. The monoclonal antibodies are man-made molecules that act as substitutes for antibodies.

The treatment will be given to specific patients who have pre-existing conditions and who are recommended by their doctor. The treatment can be around 2 hours or more and is done by IV.

“It’s a treatment that has been around for years and is used for patients with other medical conditions as well,” said Dr. Paul Entler, System VP of Sparrow Hospital.

The treatment should be done within 24 hours after patients test positive for COVID-19. Last week in a COVID-19 briefing Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and health officials expanded the use of monoclonal treatment and urged people to ask if they are eligible.