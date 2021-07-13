Sparrow Health opens its new family practice facility in Portland

PORTLAND, Mich. (WLNS) Sparrow Medical Group will have its ribbon cutting ceremony, Tuesday, July 13, at 3pm for its new Portland facility on Hyland Drive. A facility that will come with lots of new changes.



Organizers say it will add new doctors and better access to different health care services. Some of these services include things like a new X-ray room, laboratory area and more patient rooms.

This new facility will replace its current one, and will be three-times the size. It will add 11,000 new square feet, triple its patient rooms and expand both waiting areas, allowing quicker service for patients visiting.

Appointments are said to be made more widely available, and the new X-ray room will help those who do not have transportation to its main campuses. Right now, Portland does not have any X-ray rooms.



“Its something that is going to help patients in Portland, especially those who have struggled with transportation. And it’ll allow others passing thru with lab work,” said Dr. Zuhair Abualrihy, Medical Director.

Sparrow officials says this new build reflects the health care needs of the rural health area, and is part of its plan from its last hospital built in Ionia. The facility will open to patients officially on Monday, July 19.