LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Sparrow Health System’s hospitals will receive new names that include University of Michigan Health starting April 1, 2024.

The change comes as Sparrow joins the Michigan Medicine clinical network, according to Sparrow officials.

The new names are:

E.W. Sparrow Hospital, University of Michigan Health-Sparrow Lansing

Sparrow Carson Hospital, University of Michigan Health-Sparrow Carson

Sparrow Clinton Hospital, University of Michigan Health-Sparrow Clinton

Sparrow Eaton Hospital, University of Michigan Health-Sparrow Eaton

Sparrow Ionia Hospital, University of Michigan Health-Sparrow Ionia.

The change comes following the announcement of the new name for Sparrow Health System, University of Michigan Health-Sparrow.

“It was important to maintain the legacy and continuity of our Community Hospitals and E.W. Sparrow Hospital and the equity they have built in their communities, while drawing on the reputation of U-M Health as the preeminent health system in Michigan,” said James Dover, President and CEO, Sparrow Health System.

Officials with Sparrow said the names specifically don’t include “hospital,” because the individual campuses encompass much more services than just a lone hospital building.