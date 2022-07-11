LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Sparrow Health Systems has named physician Paul Entler as its new senior vice president and chief clinical officer.

Entler, who Sparrow said is a strong advocate for patient safety and improved quality, is the successor to the retired Karen Kent VanGorder.

His new responsibilities will see him leading Sparrow Health System’s medical staff and patient experience. Entler will continue his innovative work in improving patient safety and quality of care.

Entler served for four years as Sparrow’s vice president of quality and performance improvement, acting as a consistent advocate for safer medical care.

He has also been a statewide physician leader in the treatment of COVID-19 and promoting access to care for the community.

“As a leader at Sparrow and a community member for over 18 years, I am honored, energized, excited and passionate about driving change, building on our past successes and transforming care delivery models through cutting edge analytics,” Entler said. “In aligning with Sparrow’s values, my vision is to make Sparrow a destination center to work and receive medical care through reduction of friction and waste that is present in most healthcare systems.”

To learn more about Sparrow and its staff, visit Sparrow.org.