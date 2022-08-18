EAST LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Sparrow Hospital has a few new staff members, and they are very popular with patients.

Sparrow has expanded its therapy dog program, bringing in more volunteers and pets to comfort patients. The dogs were a major source of joy for caregivers during the pandemic, and the expanded program is helping even more people.

Sparrow Hospital has expanded its therapy dog program. (Courtesy Sparrow Health System)

Sparrow Hospital has expanded its therapy dog program. (Courtesy Sparrow Health System)

Sparrow Hospital has expanded its therapy dog program. (Courtesy Sparrow Health System)

Sparrow Hospital has expanded its therapy dog program. (Courtesy Sparrow Health System)

Sparrow Hospital has expanded its therapy dog program. (Courtesy Sparrow Health System)

Sparrow Hospital has expanded its therapy dog program. (Courtesy Sparrow Health System)

Therapy dogs have been show to lower blood pressure, relieve stress and help patients feel more comfortable.

For the full conversation with Tracy Feazel and Penny Russell with Sparrow Hospital, watch the video in the player above.