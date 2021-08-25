Sparrow hospital begins giving COVID-19 vaccine booster shot this morning

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) Begining at 7 AM, on Wednesday, August 25 Sparrow Hospital will begin to offer the COVID-19 booster shot to immunocompromised people by appointment only.

Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine shots will be available to those who have received their full vaccination, and who fall into this specific category of being considered immunocompromised.

Those who qualify for the shot are moderate to severe immune-compromised due to a medical condition along with those who are taking immunosuppressive medications or treatments.

This includes cancer patients, organ transplant recipients, and individuals with advanced or untreated HIV infection, which Sparrow says is based on the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

The federal government recently recommended that all Americans who are fully vaccinated get a third COVID-19 booster shot due to the severe nature of the COVID-19 Delta variant, but is only offering it to this specific group at the moment, with plans to offer it more widely near the end of September.



Appointments must be made online, or by phone at 1-877-205-1300 and will be offered Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 7 AM to 3 PM, and Tuesday and Thursday from 10 AM to 6 PM.

As more details are released on when this booster shot will be available for everyone, 6 News will keep you updated.