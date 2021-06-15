Sparrow hospital closer to building ER department in Meridian Township

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — The Meridian Township Board of Trustees green-lighted a controversial re-zoning request.

A majority of the board supported a re-zoning request centered around six acres of land on the north side of Jolly Road and east of Kansas Road. That area was labeled as residential.

Tonight’s decision re-zones it to a professional and office zone, which clears the way for Sparrow to build a 12-thousand square foot 24-7 emergency department there.

Some people who live in the area are not excited about that idea.

Steve Freemire is one of those people. He said he’ll be bothered by all the noise and lights that go with an emergency department.

“The tranquility of our neighborhood… it goes against the master plan. It’s gonna bring unwanted bad actors into our neighborhood,” Freemire said.

Meridian Township Board Trustee, Courtney Wisinski, said the township needs more doctors in the area.

“Going to an emergency room, and this is even pre-COVID, you can spend hours and hours and hours there. There’s just not enough health care out there,” Trustee Wisinski said.

Senior Vice President for Sparrow, Tom Bres, said this emergency department will bring better access to health care.

“Plan to have a full sparrow medical group family medicine practice. So we’ll bring 6 additional primary care physicians to this site and to the community,” Bres said.

Sparrow spokesperson, John Foren, said the hospital must get approval from the township for a special use permit.

After that, they need a site plan approval for the project from the planning commission.