Sparrow hospital currently seeing highest number of COVID-19 patients to date

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Officials with Sparrow Hospital said Wednesday that they currently have the highest number of COVID-19 patients admitted to date.

“Back in September we started to see Covid numbers go up on our testing platform and we expected about 3 weeks after that that we would see increased hospital admissions, that’s happened,” said Alan Vierling, President of Sparrow Hospital.

Vierling said there are more than 50 patients currently hospitalized with the virus. On Tuesday, Sparrow also saw the highest number of Covid tests ordered in one day, since the start of the pandemic. There was a total of 2,790 tests ordered.

“That’s about 500 more than we’ve seen on any one day since March,” Vierling said.

While the total number of admitted patients has gone up, not as many are in critical care. Employees also have better access to personal protective gear and Vierling said medical staff is more comfortable treating patients.

“We understand the disease we understand the disease progression, so we feel much better versed. There’s less unknowns about treating these patients,” he said.

As for whether or not numbers will continue to increase, it’s difficult to know for sure, but Vierling said he ‘desperately’ wants people to continue following health guidelines like wearing a mask and staying physically distanced to help stop the spread of the disease.

“I will tell you one of the hardest things we ever do here is have that conversation with the family that says your loved one is not doing well and it comes from a disease that we can stop the spread of.”