LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Sparrow is eliminating its requirement for caregivers, patients, and visitors to wear a facemask in public areas.

The hospital announced that as COVID cases continue to decline, and immunity levels increase, it is easing its masking requirements.

Caregivers, patients, and visitors are no longer required to wear masks in public areas of Sparrow’s facilities, including hallways, cafeterias, and most waiting areas, in accordance with Michigan Occupational safety and Health Administration standards.

Masks will be required for people visiting patients seeking medical care for respiratory symptoms and/or COVID, including fever, new coughs, rashes, or when somebody in their home has COVID. Sparrow will continue to provide masks to anybody who chooses to wear one.

Sparrow caregivers will also be required to wear masks when providing direct care to patients, or when they are experiencing respiratory-like symptoms. All caregivers will continue to have the option to wear an N95 mask if they prefer a high level of protection, the hospital announced.

“The easing of the mask mandate marks a historical milestone,” said Paul Entler, D.O., Sparrow Health System Chief Clinical Officer, in a press release. “For the past three years, our region has endured much heartache, stress, loss of loved ones, and isolation. I am proud to be part of the Mid-Michigan community and what we stand for with better days ahead. The easing of mask requirements symbolizes recovery.”

For more information about Sparrow’s policies, visit Sparrow.org/COVIDcare.