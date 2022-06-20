LANSING, Mich (WLNS) — Starting the week of June 20, children as young as 6 months old can now begin to get the COVID-19 vaccine, following approval from Food and Drug Administration and the CDC.

Infant sized shots are set to be administered across the nation, which includes the greater Lansing area. According to officials with Sparrow Hospital, an order of 500 infant sized vaccine doses have been placed.



Ahead of this federal authorization, the White House had pre-ordered millions of COVID-19 vaccines for children under the age of 5, which are smaller than both adult and teen sized vaccines.

According to the CDC, only Pfizer and Moderna brand vaccines will be offered for children under the age of 5, with the youngest eligible age being 6 months. However, many parents are still hesitant.



Sparrow Hospital gave this statement to 6 News regarding the distribution of these vaccines, and what the area of Lansing can expect when it comes to scheduling an appointment.

“At Lansing-based Sparrow Health, 500 doses of the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 6 months to 4 years have been ordered. There will be no walk-in clinic, per se, or a mass vaccination site. It will be available for patients already established at our Sparrow Medical Group Family Medicine practices. Parents or guardians should call their family medicine practice to schedule a vaccine appointment or get it during a regularly scheduled office visit. “- Sparrow Hospital Spokesperson



Details on this story are still developing and as more medical facilities in the Mid-Michigan area begin to offer the COVD-19 vaccines for infants and toddlers, 6 News will keep you updated.