Sparrow Hospital “Poses a Threat to Patients” According to Accreditation Report

Sparrow Hospital failed its initial accreditation test.

A 21-page report by The Joint Commission list 50 areas Sparrow is “out of compliance”.

There are procedural shortcomings like not having an Emergency Operations Plan and proper fire safety equipment.

Other concerns were identifying people at risk of suicide, safely administering medication, and failing to keep accurate medical records.

Sparrow released a statement saying “Sparrow remains fully accredited by The Joint Commission…All outstanding issues have been validated as resolved… The TJC website should be updated within the next 30 days.

Sparrow did not comment about the number of things they were out of compliance with, and what it did to fix it.

The Joint Commission is a non-profit group that has approved 77% of all Hospitals in the Nation.