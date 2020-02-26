Sparrow Hospital prepares for possibility of Coronavirus

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS)– Sparrow Hospital says it is prepared to ramp up practice plans to meet any threat that might come from the Covid-19, also known as the Wuhan Coronavirus.

R. Dale Jackson, Director of EMS and Preparedness at Sparrow, told 6 News that precautionary measures that are already in place are being fined tuned in the event that the Coronavirus, makes its way to Mid-Michigan.

“We’re capitalizing on our strengths as the region’s only Level 1 Trauma Center and Emergency Department,” Jackson said.

Since flu season is in full swing, Hospital Officials say they would simply build on what’s already being done. For example, increasing supplies of protective equipment such as masks, gowns and face shields, in addition to continuing to screen all patients to determine symptoms and travel, and remain in touch with state and federal authorities.

Jackson said the difference between the Covid-19 and other viruses is how quickly it’s spreading.

“That’s signaling to us that if it’s getting into other countries, for example, South Korea, that does have robust developed healthcare systems that it does have the high potential of eventually reaching the United States,” Jackson said.

Hospital officials say the Coronavirus preparedness effort involves many departments – from the Lab, Nursing, and ED– to ambulatory sites such as Urgent Cares and FastCares, which is why employees are trained regularly in order to be at the ready for the community.

There have been at least 800,000 cases of Coronavirus reported globally so far.