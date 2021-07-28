Sparrow Hospital sees post-pandemic baby boom

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – There’s a baby boom going on at Sparrow Hospital.

Officials there say it comes after that second wave of covid last fall.

Sparrow says that the summer months are usually a peak time for births, but the numbers this summer are already surpassing last year’s totals – and even breaking a few records.

Director of Women’s Services Tonyie Andrew-Johnson attributes the baby boom to people returning to work, a stable economy and asense that life is beginning to get back to normal.

As to why this boom didn’t happen sooner, she says uncertainty and anxiety surrounding the pandemic may have played a part.

“So far for the month of July, we are at 328 [births] and last year we were at 339, so we are expected to beat our record from last year. And then also from June, it was our record from 2017, we haven’t seen that many births at Sparrow and it was 363,” she said.