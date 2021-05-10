Sparrow Hospital to hold three high school vaccination clinics this week

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Sparrow Hospital is holding another series of vaccination clinics at area high schools this week in order to increase access to the Covid-19 vaccine for teenagers.

These clinics are aimed at students at the schools as the number of positive cases for younger people continues to remain an issue.

Monday’s clinic is at Waverly High School from Noon to 3 P.M.

St. Johns High School will have its vaccination clinic from 3 P.M. to 6 P.M. on Wednesday, May 12.

A vaccination clinic is scheduled at Grand Ledge High School from 3 P.M. to 6 P.M. on Friday, May 14.

