Margaret Dimond is the first woman president of Sparrow Hospital.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — As Margaret Dimond begins her tenure as president of Sparrow Hospital on Tuesday, she holds an additional distinction.

She’s the hospital’s first woman president.

Dimond, a 2010 doctoral graduate of social work from Michigan State University, also served as assistant dean for MSU’s College of Human Medicine.

She’s previously served as president for several Michigan hospitals, including McLaren Oakland Hospital in Pontiac and Ascension Crittenton Hospital in Rochester.

Dimond’s most recent role was as chief administrative officer of Naples Community Health Physicians Group in Naples, Florida.