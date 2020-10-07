Sparrow Ionia Hospital hosting drive-thru Covid-19 testing, flu vaccines

LASNING, Mich. (WLNS) – Sparrow Ionia Hospital and the Ionia County Health Department are collaborating to host a drive-thru site for Covid-19 testing and flu vaccinations.

Patients will be able to attend without having a doctors order or appointment.

Health officials are encouraging those who get tested for Covid-19, to also get a flu shot because they say contacting the flu could make people more susceptible to Covid-19 and vice versa.

The testing will be held at the Ionia County Health department which is located at 175 East Adams Street in Lansing.

It will run from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.