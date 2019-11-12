Sparrow to pay $17M to paralyzed patient

LANSING — Sparrow Hospital and its chief of cardiovascular surgery Ara Pridijian have been issued a $17 million verdict to compensate for damages incurred by a now paralyzed patient.

Goethel Engelhardt, PLLC., are the attorneys representing the patient, a 73-year-old Holt woman, Kathy Bashore. In their claim, they state the following:

On March 3, 2015, Bashore walked into Sparrow Hospital for a routine outpatient procedure to improve blood flow in her legs and relieve leg cramping from walking long distances.

She was not sent home on the same day as her procedure, but rather, was hospitalized for the next 6 months. By the time she returned home, her left leg had been amputated.

She was paralyzed from the waist down and did not have any control over her bowels or bladder.

The lawsuit said Sparrow’s nurses kept surgical sheaths in the pateit’s legs for longer than the recommended period of time. As a result, Bashore developed a blood clot that traveled down her left leg and turned it blue.

Sparrow’s cardiovascular surgeon, Ara Pridjian was called in to remove the blood clot. But instead of administering emergency surgery, Dr. Pridjian delayed it as an elective procedure at the end of the day.

The investigation found that Dr. Pridjian disregarded the image showing the blockage of blood flow to Bashore’s legs.

Instead of bypassing the problem, Dr. Pridjian performed a procedure that caused the blood vessels to rupture and crack.

The damaged blood vessels caused internal bleeding and restricted blood flow in Bashore’s spine and leg. The lack of blood flow resulted in the paralysis and death of Bashore’s leg, which became gangreous and had to be amputated four months later. She has gone through more than 35 surgical procedures and requires 24/7 care for the remainder of her life.

Throughout the litigation process and even prior, Dr. Pridjian told a variety of stories recounting what happened under oath. Sometimes, Dr. Pridjian put the blame on nurses, his own staff and the medical equipment.

On trial, Dr. Pridjian said the patient wasn’t suffering from massive bleeding when emergency imaging showed she was.

Sparrow did not have any witnesses at the trial to support Dr. Pridjian’s claims.

The jury’s verdict determined Sparrow and Dr. Pridjian owe $17 million to Bashore to cover the costs for care and recovery.

Sparrow issued a response to the lawsuit Tuesday afternoon:

“Sparrow is deeply committed to fulfilling our 123-year mission by providing quality, compassionate and accessible care to every Patient, every time. Patient safety and helping ensure the very best outcomes are always our top priority. This particular case was incredibly challenging and our hearts go out to the patient and family. We take issue with the misleading press release. For example, the total award stated in the release will be significantly reduced by several million dollars in accordance with Michigan law. In addition, Sparrow was limited by pre-trial motions and appeal denials relating to supportive expert testimony. Sparrow is exploring all options to appeal the jury trial decision.”