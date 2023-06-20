LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The pandemic has given officials at Sparrow Health System problems with hiring and keeping nurses.

Just down the road, Lansing Community College is full of nursing students ready for on-the-job experience.

To help relieve the shortage, Sparrow and LCC are teaming up for the Earn While You Learn program. It’s a chance for students to learn firsthand, all while combating the lack of nurses in the field.

“We’ve been experiencing a nursing shortage for many years,” said Amy Brown, Chief Nursing Officer of Sparrow. “I think the pandemic really exacerbated it a little bit more.”

It’s a project more than a year in the making, and it comes with a commitment from the participants to work at Sparrow for two years as a registered nurse after graduation.

“LCC and Sparrow started working together in this program approximately a year and a half ago. And really just talked about how this program would work; how we could partner together, so they could introduce us to their students and we could introduce them to Sparrow Hospital as a place to work,” Brown said.

Officials with the nursing program at LCC said it’s better to have hands-on experience, which is why they’re urging students to take advantage of the program sooner rather than later.

“They get to learn about all the different areas of hospital and I think that’s a valuable thing, so once they step out and become a graduate nurse and a registered nurse, they are just better prepared,” said Linda Koning. who oversees LCC’s nursing program.

Students with the Earn While You Learn program said it’s an experience they’re extremely grateful for.

“Just to be able to start that kind of communication with other nurses and getting to work with actual professionals, you’re not sharing one clinical instructor with eight other people. You get that one-on-one with a nurse for four to 12 hours,” LCC student Samantha Pease said.