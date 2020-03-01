Sparrow Leap Day babies get gift delivery from man born on Leap Day in 1984

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS)– The odds of being born on Leap Day are about 1 in 1,461 according to the History Channel and yesterday, Sparrow Hospital welcomed 7 of those rare babies into the world.

One Lansing man, wanted to celebrate the special day, by delivering gift bags to the 7 newborns… from one ‘leaper’ to another.

Justin Duffy was born at Sparrow Hospital on Leap Day in 1984. Sunday afternoon, he delivered special Leap Day gifts to the 7 babies born at Sparrow on Feb 29, 2020.

“I was born in 1984 right here at Sparrow Hospital,” Justin Duffy said.

Duffy, who was born on Leap Day 36 years ago, celebrated on his actual birthday yesterday for only the 9th time in his life. The celebration continued, as he and his family stopped by Sparrow Hospital Sunday afternoon, to bring special Leap Day onesies, stuffed animal frogs, and official Leap Year Honor Society Certificates to newborns.

“I’m sure they’ll be pretty excited because it’s different than normal, you have a leap year baby so you’re probably a little excited anyways wonder how that all plays out,” Renee Burris, a Registered Nurse at Sparrow said.

Duffy said it’s the first time he’s done a gift delivery like this, but that he just wanted to do something nice for fellow Leap Day babies.