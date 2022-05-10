LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — During the week of May 08-14 of 2022 healthcare workers across the nation are being honored for national hospital and nurses week.

At Sparrow Hospital on Tuesday, May 10, workers will receive a surprise visit along with a gift for their dedication, hard work, and innovative ways of supporting the community.

Officials say this week is special to a number of people, especially those who have personal ties with healthcare workers and hospitals that have helped them during the pandemic.

Across the United States, there are 4.3 million registered nurses and millions more healthcare workers.

In Mid-Michigan, Sparrow’s Health System has a total of 9,000 caregivers and 2,000 nurses.

According to the Nursing Association, nurses represent the largest group of healthcare professionals in the country.

Officials say nurses were already understaffed before the pandemic, and have faced even more shortages during the pandemic.

The League of Enchantment has decided to deliver their appreciation for these dedicated healthcare workers through gifts.

On Tuesday, the group is going to Sparrow Hospital with super-heroes that are all dressed up and ready to deliver care baskets.

“The nurses here, especially in Sparrow have kind of become our superhero family,” Wonder Woman from The League of Enchantment said. “We come and we see them twice a month now and they’re always so happy and cheerful to see us, and they help bring smiles to the kids faces.”

The care baskets will go to countless healthcare workers including pediatrics, labor and delivery and other departments including the COVID-19 units.

Goodies in the baskets include candles, gift cards, chocolate, Chapstick, fuzzy socks and more.

“We wanted to do something special for the wonder women that are here in the hospital,” Wonder Woman said.