Sparrow Physicians Health Plan (PHP) to waive member cost share for COVID-19 treatment

LANSING, MI – Sparrow’s Physicians Health Plan (PHP) has announced that it will waive Member costs for the treatment of COVID-19 amid the pandemic.

“In the fight to flatten the curve and save lives, PHP understands that removing barriers to testing and treatment are essential and proactive steps to protect our Members and community,” said Physicians Health Plan President and CEO Dennis Reese. “By eliminating Member cost share for COVID-19 treatment, we eliminate concern and fear over the cost of care and ultimately any delay in seeking care.”

PHP will waive member cost share, including copays and deductibles for the treatment of COVID-19 during the declared state of emergency for all plans including PHP Medicare Members insured through Sparrow Advantage, Covenant Advantage, and PHP Advantage.

This includes both inpatient and outpatient treatment as well as for treatment provided by out-of-network Providers and facilities.

At the beginning of Michigan’s COVID-19 state of emergency, PHP extended the payment grace period from 30 to 90 days. PHP has also waived Member cost share for COVID-19 testing and for its health plan-provided telehealth benefit through Amwell, which includes medical and mental health.

If any PHP Member has a question about their health plan premium, benefit information, or how to access their telehealth benefit, they may call the customer service number on the back of their card.

For more information, go to phpmichigan.com/COVID19 or Sparrow.org/Coronavirus.