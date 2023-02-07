LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Spirit Halloween is donating $140,000 to the University of Michigan at Sparrow Children’s Center.

Spirit Halloween says it had a particularly successful season last fall and, as in years past,

will use part of its profits to benefit young patients through its Spirit of Children program.

“Seeing kids who have to have an IV put in or have to have an MRI done, and they have to understand what they’re going to be going through for the next couple of hours. Watching our child life team interact with those kids and put them at ease. That is the sort of thing I see every day and that I know these funds are going to go to support,” said Dr. Steve Martin, Codirector of UofM Health at Sparrow Children’s Center.

Spirit Halloween says it has donated more than $800,000 to Sparrow since this program started back in 2007.