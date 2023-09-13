LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Sparrow Forensic Pathology Services has released its Q2 report on drug-related deaths in seven mid-Michigan counties.

The report covers the counties in which Sparrow serves as Medical Examiner.

It shows a mix of increases and decreases in drug-related deaths in local counties from March 31 to June 30, compared with the past two quarters.

Ingham County saw an increase in total drug deaths, and increases in deaths from opioids and fentanyl, compared to data from the previous two quarters.

While total drug deaths saw an increase from Q2 2022, they did not reach highs recorded in Q2 2020 and Q2 2021.

Details are provided in the report on each drug death and the type of drug involved.

The report, and other Sparrow Forensic Pathology Services findings, can be found here. Click “2023 Q2 Drug Report” when the page opens.

As Medical Examiner for seven counties, Sparrow is accredited by the National Association of Medical Examiners to perform autopsies, postmortem examinations and on-scene forensic death investigations.