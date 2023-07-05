LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — In the midst of a drug epidemic, there is some good news in mid-Michigan.

A new report from Sparrow shows that drug-related deaths are down by 15% in five Mid-Michigan counties when comparing January-March of 2023 and the same period in 2022.

The 19-page analysis also added that the numbers from seven counties show these deaths decreased by 21% when comparing the end of last year and the beginning of this year.

“We saw that our total deaths are down from last year [from] most of our drug classes with the exception of cocaine,” said Michelle Fox, Chief Investigator for the Office of the Medical Examiner at Sparrow Hospital.

“We’re seeing an increase in the cocaine and fentanyl mixtures,” Fox continued.

Fox added that, although these numbers are hopeful, we’re not in the clear yet.

“As always, our drug-related deaths, they kind of ebb and flow. There’s increases and decreases from quarter to quarter and year to year,” Fox said. “It’s nice to see those decreases a little more often. Just knowing that drugs are still out there, it’s still a problem, there’s still an opioid epidemic that we’re contending with.”

Across Eaton, Ingham, Ionia, Isabella and Shiawassee Counties, there were a total of 45 drug-related deaths, compared to 53 from the same time-frame last year.

When the two other counties, Livingston and Clinton, are factored in, 49 drug-related deaths were recorded at the beginning of this year. That number is down from 62 when compared to the ending three months of last year.

Patrick Patterson, Executive Director of Mid-Michigan Recovery Services, is echoing that we’re trending in the right direction, but it’s still a slow process toward making change.

“Things are getting better on a quarter-by-quarter basis, [but] we still have a heck of a problem,” Patterson said. “I think that what we’re seeing here, and the good news, is distance from the pandemic.”

He added that in order to make positive change, we all need to step in and help.

“Love your people. Reach out and be decent to folks who are struggling and alone. Make sure that they’re not continuing to be alone,” Patterson said.

Deaths that are not included in the report are deaths by violence, meaning violent behavior could have been caused by intoxication, as well as deaths related to the effects of chronic substance use.