LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Sparrow Health System is reporting a sharp increase in demand for COVID testing.

According to Sparrow Laboratories, there’s a 36% increase in testing since the first of August at its local test sites.

Patients are currently required to have a physician order to receive a COVID test at the drive-thru site in Frandor and all other Sparrow COVID test sites. The requirement began in May when the Federal Pandemic Declaration ceased.

A Wednesday release from Sparrow urges the community to “remain vigilant against COVID and to get a vaccine if you haven’t already.”

More information about COVID testing and vaccines can be found on Sparrow’s website.