Sparrow responds to ‘out of compliance’ concerns

The Joint Commission released multiple areas of concern regarding Sparrow hospital and ultimately says it “poses a threat to patients.”

Sparrow officials are responding and saying that the Joint Commission has confirmed that all the areas have now been approved and not ‘out of compliance.”

When asked if this long list of issues is normal, Chief Medical Quality Officer, Karen Kent VanGorder, says they expected this kind of feedback and they only want the best advice.

“They always find some standards where the hospital can improve, so we fully expect that there will be constructive feedback in fact that’s why we invite the joint commission, to come and do our annual surveys for Medicare so that we have the best advice,” said Kent VanGorder.

These are just a few areas that were found ‘out of compliance:”

– The hospital safely administers medications

– Staff are competent to perform their responsibilities

– The hospital maintains complete and accurate medical records for each individual patient

Kent VanGorder says that the ‘fix’ to these issues is documenting that the hospital is doing what’s required in every patient practice.

She added that ‘poses a threat to patients’ is just verbage that the Joint Commission uses.