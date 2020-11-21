Sparrow seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases and patients

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Despite the record numbers, Sparrow health employees said they are making COVID-19 testing more efficient and doctors have a message for people across mid-Michigan during this pandemic.

Sparrow Laboratory Medical Director Jim Richard said, “Those results mean the difference between sometimes life or death in regards to the blood bank, but also just people being able to make decisions, educated decisions about their health care based upon the results of a test.”

Sparrow is working to cut the time people wait to get tested for COVID-19 and their results.

Richard said, “So all of that lead time necessary is no longer hands on if you will for someone who already has an order or get an order through the app.”

He’s referring to the My Sparrow App and he said, “The lines at Frandor are shorter, but we’re seeing the same number of people that.”

Sparrow is reporting about 2,600 tests a day and Richard said, “The timeline now is closer to three to four days and we’re whittling down on that turnaround time as we speak.”

He hopes by early next week results will start getting back to people in one to two days. Richard adds the lab is seeing more positive results and sparrow hospital is seeing more covid-19 patients.

“That’s why it’s so important to have people wear a mask, socially distance, stay at home, wash your hands, don’t touch your face,” Richard said. “All of those things are critical. The more we do that, the sooner we’ll be able to get a handle on this in our community.”