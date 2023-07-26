LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Sparrow Medical Group, Sparrow Care Network and Sparrow Health System have agreed as part of a lawsuit in federal court to pay $671,310 to settle allegations that they violated the False Claims Act, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Wednesday.

“Truthful and accurate billing in crucial to our Medicare system,” said U.S. Attorney Mark Totten in a statement on Wednesday.

The federal lawsuit alleged that Sparrow had misused “incident-to” billing, a provision that allows Advanced Practice Providers (APP) like nurse practitioners and physician assistances to treat a patient, but bill the appointment under a physician’s name and reimbursement rate, under certain criteria.

The criteria for “incident-to” building include having a doctor on-site, the doctor performing the patient’s initial visit, and the doctor establishing the patient’s diagnosis and treatment plan during the initial visit.

If the APP correctly performs the service “incident to” the physician’s oversight, the practice can submit a claim to Medicare for 100% reimbursement for the service, rather than the 85% reimbursement rate under the APP’s billing number.

The United States has alleged that Sparrow billed services in a physician’s name and reimbursement rate when the services were performed by mid-level providers without meeting the “incident-to” billing criteria.

“Improper billing in our federal health care programs wastes valuable taxpayer funds that are set

aside to care for the wellbeing of those most in need,” said Special Agent in Charge Mario M.

Pinto of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Office of Inspector General

(HHS-OIG) – Chicago Region.

The civil settlement resolves claims brought against Sparrow under the whistleblower provisions of the False Claims Act, in which a private party can file an action on behalf of the United States, and then receive a portion of the settlement if the government comes to a monetary agreement with the accused.

Sparrow cooperated with the U.S. investigation, including taking on an internal audit of the alleged violations and sharing the results with the U.S., said U.S. Attorney Mark Totten in the statement from the DOJ.