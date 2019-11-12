Sparrow shows off high tech cancer fighting tool

They call it the Mridian, a high energy X-ray machine — coupled with an MRI unit — with a focus on precisely attacking a tumor as it moves. The machine is just one of twelve in the country, and doctors say this device will change cancer treatments forever.



“This machine which is breakthrough technology can not only visualize the tumor, visualize the organs as they move around it but we can make dose predictions on the table and addition to that make changes within the delivered plan while the patient is on the table,” said Dr. Luciano M. Dicarlo, an Oncologist at Sparrow hospital.

Many people don’t realize it but tumors move in the body constantly whether it’s when you breathe, swallow, or digest. This device accounts for a wide range of movements not just for bodily movements but also for the tumor itself. The machine will also allow healthy organs and tissues to avoid unwanted radiation during treatments, an issue that caused many tumors to go untreated.



“The way this machine really is advantage towards the other two units is that now we can treat areas whereas before we were not really certain as to A the tumor location but more importantly the normal organs within the tumor and associated with that because that really is what limits us from delivering a high enough dose to kill cancer,” noted Dr. Dicarlo.