LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – From lockdowns to masking up, to rolling out vaccines, it’s things we’ve all witnessed, and Sparrow Health System has too. They announced they’ve been battling COVID-19 for a monumental 1,000 days.

The threshold was passed on Dec 4, 2022.

Sparrow’s fight against the coronavirus started all the way back in March of 2020 when the health system said they collected their first inpatient COVID swab. And although cases and deaths have slowed, the fight still continues.

Their goal throughout the pandemic was focused on ‘flattening the curve,’ and officials said different steps of preventing the spread like social distancing and vaccines helped out tremendously.

But coronavirus takes a toll on every workplace and Sparrow is no exception. One nurse says this experience has been like no other.

“We’ve learned a lot of things on how to treat the covid, how to handle it, we’ve come so far with vaccinations, testing,” Assistant Department Manager for E.W. Sparrow Emergency Department Kelly Spitz said. “I’m glad we’re 1,000 days in. It kind of feels like more like now it has progressed, it’s more like having the flu.”

Sparrow Health System’s Chief Clinical Officer, Paul Entler said it’s hard to believe it’s been 1,000 days and applauds the hard work, early mornings, and long nights that each of the staff members had to endure.

“You know, all along the whole key was ‘how do we flatten the curve.’ So, you know, we went through those lockdowns, masks, and the ability and the change that’s happened has been incredible,” Entler said.

Officials said it’s still important to get updated vaccines, booster doses, and flu shots and add that it’s never too late to do so.