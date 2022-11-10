LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Each year, remains of veterans go unclaimed.

It’s why Sparrow caregivers organize proper burials for military service members just ahead of Veteran’s Day.

On Thursday, five local veterans were honored at Fort Custer National Cemetery.

It all started with Sparrow Forensic Pathology researching the backgrounds of local deceased individuals.

Four of these individuals served in the Navy, including Walter Warden, Michael Thomas, Mark Hurst, Mervin Timon, and Larry Heins.

The five veterans passed away between 2021 and 2022.

Thursday’s ceremony highlighted their life and dedication to our country. The Navy performed a proper presentation including the folding of the American flag.