Sparrow to host 6th Annual Hair-a-Thon drive up style

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS)– Sparrow Children’s Center will host its 6th Annual Hair-a-Thon Saturday morning in honor of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

The event gives people an opportunity to donate their hair to children and adolescents who have lost theirs due to cancer treatment or other reasons.

In 2018, the community donated more than 850 ponytails and braids.

In the past, hairstylists would cut hair on-site, but because of the pandemic, donors have been asked to get haircuts by their own stylist, place it in a plastic bag, and then drop it off drive up style to volunteers stationed in front of the Sparrow Plaza Building.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. until noon at 1140 E. Michigan Ave.