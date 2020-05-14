Sparrow to offer COVID-19 antibody testing to public amid state health officials warning of unreliability

FILE – In this Tuesday, April 14, 2020 file photo, a woman holds her hand out to have blood collected for a 15-minute test for COVID-19 coronavirus antibodies at a drive thru site in Hempstead, N.Y. Antibodies are the markers of infections that someone already had. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) – Sparrow Health System announced it is making antibody testing available to the general public.

The announcement comes as state health officials warned today that blood tests that look for antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19) are not yet reliable or practical for the general public.

Officials said tests are performed to establish that someone has had and recovered from COVID-19, but lack of testing reliability and uncertainty regarding the immunity response makes it likely that the tests will give a false impression of one’s vulnerability to the novel coronavirus. Antibody tests are now becoming more widely available across the state.

“I understand how appealing antibody tests are to the general public,” said Ingham County Health Officer Linda S. Vail. “It would be tremendous if we could all know for sure if we were at risk for or safe from COVID-19, but the truth is that we cannot definitively give people this information. There are still many challenges with these tests, and most communities that have begun antibody testing have encountered difficulties. There needs to be more research before we can truly interpret the results of these tests.”

The testing is now available at Sparrow Laboratory Service Centers. (See attached list of sites, although note that the MAC and Medical Arts Building blood draw sites will soon be closing.)

The Food and Drug Administration has approved Sparrow’s antibody test and validated it.

Antibody testing is a blood test that detects if you have developed antibodies to the COVID-19 virus. The test does not check for the actual virus but recognizes if you’ve had COVID-19 in the past. Insurance is accepted. The cost is $50 for those without insurance.

Results will be sent to the MySparrow patient portal. If you have not signed up for MySparrow, contact Sparrow Laboratories at 517.364.9500 for assistance. Sparrow Laboratories operates 24/7 but the turnaround time for results will depend on demand. If demand is normal, results will be available within 72 hours.

A positive antibody test indicates that you were likely exposed to COVID-19, and your immune system responded to that exposure at some time in the past. We do not know if antibodies that result from COVID-19 exposure or infection can protect someone from reinfection. Regardless of the results of the antibody test, everyone should continue to protect themselves by social distancing, wearing appropriate personal protective equipment, and frequently washing their hands.

Diagnostic testing (nasal swab) is available and recommended for anyone who is experiencing symptoms associated with COVID-19. If you feel sick or are experiencing symptoms contact your physician or be screened by calling Sparrow’s COVID-19 Hotline at 877.205.1300.

Sparrow recently expanded access to COVID-19 nasal swab testing for the general public, including essential employees in order to protect co-workers and customers.

Sparrow also offers COVID-19 testing to employers who contract with Sparrow Occupational Health. Those workers may include employees returning to work at grocery stores, gas stations, pharmacies and newly reopened big box stores. Contact your employer to get tested. Employers wanting more information can contact Sparrow Occupational Health at 517.364.3900.