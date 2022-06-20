LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Parents want to protect their kids. But it’s hard to protect your children from things that are out of your control.

This is why Amanda Richardson decided to get two of her kids vaccinated.

“We waited, but pretty quickly after, it was so severe we decided that it was right for us,” Richardson said.

Even though none of the family caught COVID-19, they don’t want to take any chances. And her family still feels the same way now.

So with the CDC’s approval of the vaccine for kids 6 months and up, they plan to do the same for their third child. As for when that’s going to happen here in Mid-Michigan? A resident at Sparrow Hospital’s Emergency Residency, Tom Csepe said Sparrow ordered doses of Pfizer last week and should be delivered soon.

“The sparrow health system is receiving 500 of these vaccine doses early this week that are going to be available to any patient that is established with sparrow family medicine clinics,” Csepe said.

And they recommend talking to your pediatrician or family doctor first, but the sooner the better.

“There’s been an incredible amount of research put into this vaccine and the safety of it and the effectiveness of it,” Csepe said. “And it’s a personal decision when to complete that vaccination, but I would recommend getting it as quickly as possible.”

Sparrow officials say there won’t be a mass vaccination site like they’ve done in the past. They prefer that the family medical physicians handle it and that these vaccinations go through their offices because of the relationships they have with their parents.