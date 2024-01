LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The first baby born at Sparrow Hospital in 2024 arrived at 1:03 a.m. Tuesday.

Ellianna Jeigh Carpenter was born at 35 weeks and weighed in at 5 pounds, 12 ounces. She’s receiving treatment in the Sparrow Regional Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, which is under the supervision of Michigan State University Neonatal faculty. It is the region’s only RNICU.

Mom, Teighlor Campbell of Lansing, is, according to Sparrow press officials “doing great.”