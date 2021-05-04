Sparrow’s Indoor vaccine site to be closed on Wednesday

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— Sparrow Health System announced their indoor vaccine site at Frandor in Lansing will be closed on May 5, 2021.

The indoor vaccine site is scheduled to reopen at 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 6, 2021. Residents can schedule appointments, and the Frandor site encourages walk-in appointments too.

Sparrow Health System says the nearby drive-thru location at the former Sears Automotive Center will remain open for COVID-19 testing on Wednesday, May 5, 2021.

For more information visit Sparrow.org/vaccine.