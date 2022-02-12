EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan State University Spartan Marching Band is packing their bags and heading to Schladming, Austria.

The band will take a 10 day trip in July to the Mid Europe Festival. Every year performers and groups from around the world gather to perform at one of the largest music festivals for wind and brass instruments in Europe.

Colin Jankowski plays the alto saxophone for the Spartan Marching Band and said he’s looking forward to this event.

“Personally I’m really excited. It’s like a once in a lifetime type of trip like this isn’t something we’re gonna do every year it’s something that we might not do ever again,” Jankowski said.

Spartan Marching Band Director, David Thornton said this trip will serve as an educational tool. The group has raised $150,000 of their $200,000 goal.

“Our target right now is to try and get us close to two hundred thousand as possible. It’s a really great opportunity for our students to interact with the different cultures and be in a different part of the world and also share a little bit of MSU green and white spirit,” Thornton said.

Here’s a link to their website with more information about their fundraiser.

Spartan Marching Band Austria Trip 2022 | Giving to Michigan State University (msu.edu)