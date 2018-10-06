Spartan nation celebrates homecoming

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) - It's that time of year students, staff and people in the community look forward to…we're talking MSU’s homecoming.

Rain or shine, hundreds if not thousands of people lined the streets of East Lansing on Friday night for the homecoming parade all donning their green and white gear.

The Michigan State marching band was one of many marching bands from the mid-Michigan area making their way down the street.

And of course the MSU mascot "Sparty" made his appearance in the parade too who is a crowd favorite.

Many would agree the homecoming parade is definitely one of the highlights of the school year and several people say it's actually a tradition.

“The kids are amazing, their faces that's the best part. I just came through all the kids lined up out here and it's tremendous, just tremendous to see all the little kids and look you're making me verklempt...all those little Spartans, oh my...what a day,” said Bernie Sheff; MSU Alum.

“It's just a nice community thing, we see lots of people that we know and we get to see all the teams,” Courtney Hart stated; MSU Alum.

This year's MSU homecoming theme is "Celebrating Unwavering Courage" which speaks volumes regarding the university's fallout in the aftermath of the Larry Nassar scandal.

6 News caught up with a few people at Friday’s parade who shared their thoughts on if the university is now moving forward.

“I think it's going to be a tough road for the university, I don't know, I think it remains to be seen,” said Cara Wegener; East Lansing resident.

“I'm all for them so I mean…I’m a basketball fan for like 40 something years, football fan for the same amount of time, I've had a lot of family that went to Michigan State, I’ve got two sisters that graduated from State and so…I love State,” Don Slavin stated.

Saturday's homecoming game against "Northwestern" kicks off at noon.

If you can't make it out, our sports crew will have all the highlights during 6 Sports.