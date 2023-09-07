EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — An annual multicultural welcome festival at Michigan State University is taking place today.

Spartan Remix, happening from 6-8:30 p.m. at the northeast corner of Munn Field, “is a unique celebration of music, art, and culture that captures the essence of collaboration and interculturalism,” according to a news release.

The event is coordinated by the Office of Cultural & Academic Transitions, with the help of a volunteer planning committee, and the idea is for MSU to come together in celebration of diversity.