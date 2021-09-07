Spartan Stadium will be full this Saturday. Are students ready?

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – More than 100,000 people are expected to be in East Lansing this Saturday.

6 News hit the streets to find out if Spartan students are ready for packed crowds again, and found that some can’t get to the stadium fast enough – while others are looking for anywhere else to be.

“I could go in to watch the game right now,” said junior Evan Similuk. “I’m that amped for it.”

Similuk frequented Spartan Stadium the last time fans were allowed, so he knows what he’s been missing.

“I got student tickets as soon as I could, I was there every game day to make sure I could get a good spot,” he said. “Every time I walk by the stadium going to class it gets me more excited.”

Last year at this time, fans were not allowed at most college games.

But this time around, stadiums are packed even though cases are up 300% from this day in 2020.

Still, Similuk says as far as COVID goes, he feels safe.

“We have a high vaccination rate at this university,” he said. “And the mask mandate is still in effect in the stadium.”

For some younger students like sophomore Courtney Winne, the excitement is hard to contain.

“It’s definitely an 11,” Winne said. “It’s been on the calendar. we’re very excited to get out there and cheer on the Spartans.

“My family does big tailgates every year so we’ll do that. Of course, there are precautions to take but I think we’re all just ready to get out there and celebrate being back.”

But for others, there is hesitancy.

The idea of potentially unvaccinated people coming into MSU’s bubble is enough reason to stay away.

Not to mention what they saw in Ann Arbor last weekend.

“Very anxious about it especially because I’ve seen the University of Michigan game,” said senior Yash Anandakumar. “The stadium was packed and I noticed people wearing masks, but I feel like it doesn’t make a difference with that many people in one place. the most I can do is take care of what I can do, so I don’t plan on going.”

Students aren’t the only ones prepping for this game day. The school is requiring masks at common areas in the stadium, is adding hand sanitizing stations around the tailgating areas, and will provide touchless ticket scanning to help with social distancing.