Photo is courtesy of the City of East Lansing.

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Spartan fans old and new should clear their calendars for Friday evening’s homecoming parade.

The 2022 theme for MSU’s homecoming is “Spartans Bring the Magic,” which aims to celebrate Spartans across the globe making the world a better place.

The parade will start at 6 p.m. on Friday, at the intersection of Abbot Road and Burcham Drive.

Heads up! Several East Lansing streets and intersections will be closed on Friday, including:

Burcham Dr. westbound between Abbot Rd. and Old Hickory Ln. from 2:30-7:15 p.m. for high school band and fire truck staging and until the last parade unit has moved past Burcham Dr.

Abbot Rd. from Burcham Dr. to Grand River Ave. from 5:30-7:15 p.m. or until the last parade unit has moved off Grand River Ave.

Grand River Ave. between Abbot Rd. and Farm Ln. from 5:30-7:15 p.m. or until the last parade unit has moved off Grand River Ave.

The following streets near the East Lansing Hannah Community Center (ELHCC) will also be closed Friday, Oct. 14 for parade staging:

Abbot Rd. between Oxford Rd./White Hills Dr. and Burcham Dr. from 2:30-7 p.m.

Centerlawn Ave. from Abbot Rd. to Forest St. from 2:30-7 p.m.

Northlawn Ave. from Abbot Rd. to Forest St. from 2:30-7 p.m.

Evergreen Ave. from Centerlawn Ave. to Northlawn Ave. from 2:30-7 p.m.

Forest St. from Centerlawn Ave. to Northlawn Ave. from 2:30-7 p.m.

Fern St. from Abbot Rd. to Evergreen Ave, from 2:30-7 p.m.

Additionally, the ELHCC will close at noon on Friday and the East Lansing Public Library will close at 2 p.m. on Friday.

The Spartans are set to face off against the University of Wisconsin at 4 p.m. on Saturday.