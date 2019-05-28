Spartans Feel "Hurt" by the New President's Selection Process

East Lansing (Mich) WLNS - No protestors were chanting or marching outside of Michigan State University, but their voices were heard.

Signs reading 'We do not consent' and 'Transparency not secrecy" were made by Reclaim MSU, a group that says the lack of transparency from the University lead to the abuse of power that caused the Larry Nassar scandal.

"We feel that the search process really hurt us" said Reclaim MSU member Andaluna Borcila.

A member of the search committee and MSU student body president says the search had to be closed.

""Dr. Stanley probably you know wouldn't have been able to do an open search because he is currently sitting president at another institution and had they known he was seeking for another job he would have been fired."

Valarie von Frank, a Mother to one of the survivors of Larry Nassar's abuse was asked if she felt hesitant or hopeful about the new President.

"Given the history with MSU I think that all survivors and families have a certain degree of hesitancy."

There seemed to be no hesitancy among the Board of Trustees and the search committee who unanimously voted Stanley in.