LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Some Spartan football players took a break from practice to visit the patients at Sparrow Children’s Center.

The kids and their families got a chance to meet and play games with their favorite Spartan players.

“You know I think it’ll be good for them to see some new faces you know, and to sort of interact with us, you know we’re all pretty fun people, pretty happy people, spread some joy and uh hopefully make some of these kids’ days. Stuff like this always brings us closer together,” said Spartan linebacker Sam Edwards.

Because it is located in Lansing at Sparrow’s main campus, Spartan athletes have been visiting the Children’s Center to brighten the days of patients for years.