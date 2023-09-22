EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Spartans converged on East Lansing Friday night to celebrate homecoming weekend.

To cheers and changes of “Go green! Go White!” Spartan enthusiasts descended on the city to celebrate with a parade and merriment. They arrived on skateboard, tractor and even on four legs.

More than 100 groups participated in the parade, organizers says. The route took the parade through the city and onto campus.

At the event were 13 alumni clubs representing Spartans from Mid-Michigan to as far away as Arizona and California.

Aimee Klevron, director of Alumni Marketing and Communications, says homecoming is always “a very busy day,” bringing generations of Spartans together.

“Yes, it’s very fun and it’s so energetic that being able to connect with the Spartans are unreal,” she says.

One of those Spartans is trumpet player Gary Marx. He’s played his trumpet at tailgate events for nearly 40 years. Friday, he marched with the MSU Alumni Band.

“It’s just really exciting,” he tells 6 News. “Some people haven’t been back in 20 years sometimes, and they are just interested in all the new buildings. ‘What’s that? What’s going on?’” He quotes the awestruck visitors asking.

At 101, Henry Nelson was ready to play with the band. But he got a visit from MSU Interim President Teresa Woodruff. She honored Nelson’s dedication and demonstration of the lasting Spartans’ Will.

“They are always surprised to come back and see who they recognize from back in the day,” says Marx, the trumpet player.

Homecoming events will continue through the weekend, with the MSU football team facing off against Maryland Saturday.