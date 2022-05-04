MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WLNS) — It was a Sparty party in Memphis last night as Michigan State Basketball Coach Tom Izzo watched some of his former players star under the bright lights.

Of the 10 starters in Tuesday’s Warriors vs Grizzlies game, three were former Spartans.

At this point, basketball fans have seen Draymond Green in some of the biggest games, but now NBA crowds are learning the names of Memphis forwards Jaren Jackson and Xavier Tillman.

Izzo and current players Malik Hall, AJ Hoegard and Steven Izzo made the trip down to the FedEx Forum in Tennessee to see the Western Conference foes square off.

Tillman and Jackson got the best of the Warriors last night, pulling off a 106-101 win.

