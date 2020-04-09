Speaker Chatfield says Whitmer’s Stay-At-Home order is “wrong call”

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Republican Speaker of the House Lee Chatfield today called on Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to improve her extended stay at home order and begin looking for ways to help Michigan workers who have been hurt by her executive orders.

“Gov. Whitmer’s new shutdown order was a missed opportunity for Michigan families,” said Chatfield. “Today was a chance for Michigan to take a positive step forward toward recovery, but instead families are going to continue to struggle under a one-size-fits all approach that puts fear ahead of public safety.”

House Republicans have been working with Gov. Whitmer since the beginning of the crisis to amend existing executive orders and implement new policies to help people living through the coronavirus pandemic.

Republicans and the governor worked together to improve orders related to price gouging, public accommodations, the open meetings act, licensing for grocery and medical supply drivers and several others.

“The government shouldn’t be deciding who is essential. Everyone in Michigan is essential,” said Chatfield. “Instead, Gov. Whitmer should be asking what jobs and activities can be done safely. We need to make safety the deciding factor and allow people in low-risk communities and workplaces to begin getting back to normal. We can do all of that and still prioritize public health as the deciding factor.