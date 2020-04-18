Speaker of the House Lee Chatfield sends letter to Gov. Whitmer urging her to reconsider stay-at-home order

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan Speaker of the House Lee Chatfield sent a letter to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer asking her to revise her approach to the stay-at-home executive order, which is set to expire April 30.

In his letter, he wrote: “This decision has put additional people out of work and hindered the basic freedoms and liberties of more citizens than the data justified.”

Chatfield said he is urging Whitmer to reconsider her “overly broad approach for the sake of the people” in Michigan.

The steps Chatfield is proposing include:

Amend executive order (EO-42) to adopt the most updated federal CISA guidance for essential services. Doing this would permit essential services like construction and construction-related supply chains, additional energy sectors, realtors, certain seasonal lawn care services, forest products, garden materials, as well as health services like optometry and chiropractic care to continue. That change would make a very real difference in the lives of thousands of Michigan families without negatively impacting the public health. Nearly every other state that utilizes this federal guidance has updated to these best practices already, including states that share a border with Michigan. We are an outlier, and families are suffering unnecessarily for it. Alter the “essential vs. non-essential” stay at home order to instead define “safe vs. unsafe” activities. The simple truth is that many of the jobs and activities that are now banned can be done safely and productively just by following strict social distancing guidelines and workplace safety best practices. There is no compelling reason for the state to ignore new best practices and continue to ban people who could be working safely from earning a paycheck. Instead of state government laying off as many people as it can, it should be focused on protecting as many livelihoods as possible. Adopt a regional, risk-based scientific and medical approach to any future stay at home restrictions. As additional PPE, testing and health data is gathered from different regions across Michigan, we must appropriately regionalize stay at home orders based upon each region’s medical preparedness, per-capita positive case ratios, tests administered, immunity rates (antibody tests) and track and trace methodologies. This scientific and medically based information can then guide the more appropriate stay at home restrictions by region. MDHHS already utilizes an eight-region trauma system that can be utilized for this purpose. This will allow us to match risk conditions with the proper return to work guidelines. As both the virus and our ability to respond to it change, so too must our strategies for moving forward.

