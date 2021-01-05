Special city council meeting involves ethics investigation

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – The first Jackson city council meeting of 2021 is tonight and it will include a discussion on the agenda about an ongoing ethics investigation involving a council-member.

Officials say, the council will receive, discuss and consider communications from councilmembers Laura Dwyer-Schlecte and Jeromy Alexander.

Schlecte is a real estate broker and some members of the council feel her role in a developer’s recent proposal to buy city-owned property violates the city’s ethics policy.

This special virtual meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m., and 6 news will be here for you with any developments from tonight’s event.

